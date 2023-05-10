EU commissioner nominated to lead Bulgaria’s next government
SOFIA, Bulgaria (AP) — A European Union commissioner from Bulgaria has been nominated for the post of prime minister as the Balkan country struggles to end a two-year period of political instability and economic hardship. Maria Gabriel was tipped on Wednesday by the center-right GERB party to receive a mandate from Bulgaria’s president to nominate a Cabinet that needs to be approved by a parliamentary majority. GERB was the winner in the parliamentary election last month. President Rumen Radev has announced that he will give the mandate on Monday. The 43-year-old Gabriel has been a member of the European Parliament since 2009. She is currently commissioner for innovation, research, culture, education and youth. She is also the first vice chair of the European People’s Party.