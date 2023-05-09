Wisconsin judge revives complaint over 2020 fake electors

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin judge has ruled that the state’s bipartisan elections commission must disregard its earlier ruling rejecting a complaint filed against fake presidential electors when it rehears the case. Dane County Circuit Judge Frank Remington also ruled Tuesday that elections commissioner Robert Spindell should not have considered the original complaint, and must not be involved in the reconsideration, because he was one of the 10 fake electors who met and attempted to cast the state’s ballots for former President Donald Trump. Three Democratic and two Republican commissioners will reconsider the complaint in a closed meeting. It’s unclear when the commission’s decision will be made public.

