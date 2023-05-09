Trans minors protected from parents under Washington law

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed a law to protect minors seeking gender-affirming care from the intervention of estranged parents. The new law that Inslee signed Tuesday is part of a wave of legislation in Democratic-led states intended to give refuge amid a conservative movement in which lawmakers in other states have attacked trans rights and limited or banned gender-affirming care for minors. Existing Washington law generally requires licensed shelters and host homes to notify parents within 72 hours when a minor comes into their care. Under the new law, facilities can instead contact the state Department of Children, Youth and Families, which could then attempt to reunify the family if feasible.

