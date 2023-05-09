Top Maryland county leader Alsobrooks running for US Senate

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks has announced she will run for the U.S. Senate seat that is opening with the retirement of Sen. Ben Cardin. Alsobrooks, a Black Democrat, joins a growing field of candidates since the longtime senator from Maryland announced he would not seek reelection last week. Prince George’s County, which is in the suburbs of the nation’s capital, is Maryland’s second-largest jurisdiction with a population approaching 1 million people. The county has long been known as one of the wealthiest Black jurisdictions in the country. There are currently no Black women U.S. senators, and Maryland does not have a woman in its entire congressional delegation.

