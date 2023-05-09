Deputies indicted over arrest of man with dementia who died

FRONT ROYAL, Va. (AP) — A current and a former sheriff’s deputy in Virginia have been indicted on assault charges following the death of a 77-year-old man with dementia who was injured during his arrest after a traffic stop. The former deputy is charged with malicious wounding. The deputy who remains on the job faces a less serious felony charge of unlawful wounding. Both deputies were involved in the arrest of Ralph Ennis, who was stopped after a deputy reportedly observed him driving erratically last year. Ennis’ family says he was disoriented and died from head injuries he sustained when deputies tackled him.

