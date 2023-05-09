China says it won’t seek to benefit from war in Ukraine

BERLIN (AP) — China’s foreign minister says his country has no intention of benefiting from the war in Ukraine and hopes for further talks on a peace plan Beijing proposed earlier this year. During a visit to Germany on Tuesday, Foreign Minister Qin Gang told reporters in Berlin on Tuesday that Beijing’s special envoy for Europe was expected to visit Ukraine again soon. Western countries have accused Beijing of providing political and material support to Russia since its invasion of Ukraine in February 2022. Speaking after a meeting with Qin in Berlin, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock urged China to use its clout to find a peaceful solution to the war but suggested that Beijing wasn’t doing enough yet.

