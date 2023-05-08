Ukraine, Sudan conflicts fuel alarming surge in tuberculosis

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Top U.N. officials and health industry leaders are trying to tackle an alarming surge in tuberculosis, which is now killing more people worldwide than COVID-19 or AIDS. Among the problems: a high number of cases in conflict zones, including Ukraine and Sudan, where it’s difficult to track down people with the disease and diagnose new sufferers. Tuberculosis is the biggest infectious disease killer in the world today, taking the lives of around 4,400 people every day, including 700 children. That’s according to Dr. Lucica Ditiu, executive director of the Stop TB Partnership. She spoke before Monday’s hearing to prepare for a high-level meeting in late September during the annual gathering of world leaders at the United Nations.

