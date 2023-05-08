Ex-Neo-Nazi guilty in 2017 slayings of Florida roommates

A former neo-Nazi has pleaded guilty to fatally shooting his two Florida roommates in 2017. The plea avoids a murder trial in which Devon Arthurs had planned to use the insanity defense. Court records show the 24-year-old pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of second-degree murder and will serve a 45-year prison sentence. Arthurs admitted killing Andrew Oneschuk and Jeremy Himmelman in their Tampa apartment. Arthurs told police after his arrest that all three had been part of a small, mostly online neo-Nazi group called the Atomwaffen Division. His trial was repeatedly delayed until he was found mentally competent.

