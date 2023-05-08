County official vows to fight NYC mayor’s migrant bus plan

NEW YORK (AP) — A top official representing a suburban New York county where New York City’s mayor wants to send asylum seekers is vowing to fight the plan by enforcing a state of emergency. Rockland County Executive Ed Day, a Republican, planned a news conference to discuss the migrant plan on Monday. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said Friday that he planned to bus up to 300 single adult male migrants to hotels in Rockland and neighboring Orange counties. Day responded by announcing a state of emergency Saturday. He planned a news conference with other opponents of Adams’ plan including U.S. Rep. Michael Lawler, a Republican.

