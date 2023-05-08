China tells US to ‘reflect deeply’ over downturn in ties

BEIJING (AP) — China’s foreign minister has told the U.S. ambassador that Washington is responsible for the downturn in relations between the two countries and must “reflect deeply” before ties can return to a healthy track. Qin Gang’s comments follow a suspension of serious dialogue on a range of issues between the world’s largest economies, increasingly at odds over tariffs, attempts by Washington to deprive China of cutting-edge technology, and China’s claims to self-governing Taiwan and large parts of the South and East China Seas. China’s Foreign Ministry quoted Qin as telling Ambassador Nicolas Burns that the United States should “correct its understanding of China and return to rationality.”

