At this Westminster, King Charles is the spaniel sort
By JENNIFER PELTZ
Associated Press
NEW YORK (AP) — Britain’s King Charles III was crowned Saturday at Westminster Abbey. A cavalier King Charles spaniel hopes to be so lucky this week at the Westminster Kennel Club dog show. Chester the cavalier won his breed at Monday morning to advance to the semifinals at the Westminster show. It’s the United States’ premier canine event. Cavalier King Charles spaniels are named not for the current sovereign but for 17th-century predecessors Charles I and especially Charles II. They dogs are renowned for their sweet expression and attachment to their people. One breeder says the dogs “saved our life” after she and her husband lost two sons.