Pro-Biden groups spend $20M+ to promote record ahead of ’24

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three progressive groups are spending more than $20 million in a new national ad campaign to promote President Joe Biden’s record as he begins his 2024 reelection race. The ads from the groups Future Forward USA Action, Climate Power, Way to Win Action Fund aim to sell voters on Biden’s efforts to lower the cost of prescription drugs, create clean energy jobs, and support the middle class as inflation takes a bite out of their take home pay. The groups aim to remind Americans of what Biden has done in office, as many Democrats believe their party has not done enough to educate voters about what they have gotten done after 28 months in power.

