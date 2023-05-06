Feeling is believing: Inside the abbey for king’s coronation

LONDON (AP) — An Associated Press reporter attended the coronation of King Charles III — although she didn’t see much. Neither did many of the 2,300 or so other guests inside Westminster Abbey. But still she says those present in the medieval church heard and felt the ceremony in a way that just wasn’t possible for those watching on television. It was in the moment the choir, organ and orchestra blasted out Handel’s coronation anthem so boldly that it startled even those who knew it was coming. And it was in the gusto with which the congregation shouted “God save the king!” after Charles was crowned.

