2 Florida men sentenced for armed robbery of postal worker

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Two Florida men have been sentenced to federal prison for the armed robbery of a postal worker. Court records show 23-year-old Omar Rochester Miller Jr. and 27-year-old Christopher Diaz were sentenced Thursday in Tampa federal court. Miller received nine years and two months, and Diaz received eight years. According to court records, Miller robbed a letter carrier at gunpoint while she was delivering mail at a Tampa apartment complex and stole her postal keys. The keys can be used to steal checks and other valuables sent through the mail. Officials say the robbery was organized through phone calls and text messages with Diaz. Law enforcement recovered the postal keys.

