Strong earthquake hits Japan, killing one, injuring 13

TOKYO (AP) — A strong, shallow earthquake has hit central Japan, killing at least one person and injuring 13 others, but no tsunami warning was issued. The U.S. Geological Survey says the magnitude 6.2 quake struck Ishikawa prefecture on the west coast of Japan’s main island of Honshu. The Fire and Disaster Management Agency says one person was found without vital signs after falling from a ladder in Suzu city. A government spokesperson says there were no reports of damage at two nuclear power plants in the area. Japan is one of the world’s most earthquake-prone nations. A massive 2011 quake in the country’s northeast caused a devastating tsunami and nuclear plant meltdown.

