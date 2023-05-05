Poland summons Russian ambassador over assassination comment

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s Foreign Ministry has summoned the Russian ambassador in protest after a former Russian official suggested that it would be acceptable to assassinate Poland’s ambassador to Russia. Pavel Astakhov, Russia’s children’s ombudsman from 2009 to 2016, argued that murdering an ambassador in retaliation “for unfriendly actions … is within the framework of international law.” He spoke on a television program hosted by Russian propagandist Vladimir Solovyov after Polish authorities took over a school building Saturday that was serving the children of Russian diplomats and the military. Poland’s Foreign Ministry said it “protested firmly” against calling for the murder of the Polish ambassador.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.