NYC to send asylum-seekers upstate to deal with influx

New York City’s mayor has announced plans to send hundreds of asylum-seekers to two hotels north of the city for up to four months. The decision has antagonized some officials in the largely suburban area. Democratic Mayor Eric Adams’ administration said Friday that up to 300 single, adult men under the city’s care will be transported on a volunteer basis to a hotel in suburban Rockland County and another in neighboring Orange County. Some Republican officials in the area say the region lacks subways and necessary services to handle a surge of asylum-seekers. Adams’ office says about 60,000 asylum-seekers have come to New York City since last spring.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.