Have you received student debt forgiveness since Biden took office in 2021? Tell us

President Joe Biden’s one-time student loan forgiveness program remains blocked by federal courts, but there are other ways to get debt relief.

Some government workers, nonprofit employees and teachers may qualify for federal student debt cancellation. The Department of Education also wipes away student debt for permanently disabled borrowers and those who were defrauded by a for-profit college.

These various student debt relief programs exist regardless of how the Supreme Court rules in the case against Biden’s forgiveness program, which promises up to $20,000 of debt cancellation for some low- and middle-income borrowers. The Supreme Court is expected to issue a decision in late June or early July.

