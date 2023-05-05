FBI: Colombians drugged US soldiers, stole money, phones

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Three Colombian nationals are facing U.S. charges accusing them of drugging two American soldiers in a Bogota bar to steal from them. The three are charged with kidnapping, assault and conspiracy in Miami federal court. Court documents say the three drugged the soldiers in March 2020. They then allegedly took them to a hotel, where they took their credit and debit cards and used them to steal money. They then left the soldiers on the street with little memory of what happened. One of the men has been extradited to the U.S. and had his first court appearance Friday. Court documents do not indicate if the other two have been extradited.

