Craft loans her Kentucky GOP campaign an additional $2M

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Republican Kelly Craft has pumped another $2.2 million into her campaign for Kentucky governor. Her family’s wealth is fueling an advertising blitz now aimed at mounting a final run for the nomination against chief rival Daniel Cameron. The GOP nominee will challenge Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in November. Craft’s campaign finance report shows she’s now loaned her campaign more than $9 million in total. The ex-ambassador is married to coal magnate Joe Craft. Her access to seemingly unlimited funds gives Craft an advantage as the 12-candidate GOP gubernatorial contest reaches the stretch run toward the May 16 primary.

