Biden taps WH aide Neera Tanden as domestic policy adviser

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s chosen Neera Tanden, currently one of his senior advisers, to be his chief domestic policy adviser. Biden says Tanden has overseen decision-making involving his domestic, economic and national security teams. He also cited her quarter-century of public policy experience, her past work for the last two Democratic presidents and her nearly decade-long tenure at the helm of one of the country’s largest think tanks. Tanden will be the first Asian American to head up the Domestic Policy Council. She will succeed Susan Rice, who is stepping down after two years.

