Before Texas mass shooting, locals felt abandoned by police

CLEVELAND, Texas (AP) — The end of a manhunt in Texas for a gunman accused of killing five Honduran neighbors hasn’t quieted anger in the rural community where the April 28 shooting took place. Authorities say 38-year-old Francisco Oropeza walked next door and opened fire with an AR-style rifle after some neighbors confronted him about shooting a gun in his yard so late. Some residents in the Trails End neighborhood say police have long been slow to respond to the common sound of gunfire on their backroad streets. Many of its residents also settled there after moving from other countries and took offense when Republican Gov. Greg Abbott described the victims as “illegal immigrants” after the attack.

By JUAN A. LOZANO, PAUL J. WEBER and JAKE BLEIBERG Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.