Simon & Schuster again up for sale, executives confirm

NEW YORK (AP) — Simon & Schuster is again up for sale. Months after a federal judge halted Penguin Random House’s plan to purchase its longtime rival, Simon & Schuster’s CEO and the parent company, Paramount Global, have confirmed that the publisher is back on the market, with a sale possible by the end of the year. Penguin Random House, already the country’s largest trade publisher, had offered $2.2 billion for Simon & Schuster, a deal that would have created a dominant force in the book market. Paramount is now expected to favor a private equity firm.

