Shocked Serbians mourn victims of Belgrade school shooting

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Scores of Serbian students, many wearing black and carrying flowers, are paying a silent homage to their slain peers. Eight students were killed a day earlier when a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns in a school shooting rampage that sent shock waves through the nation and triggered moves to boost gun control. The students filled the streets around the school in central Belgrade on Thursday as they streamed in from all over the city. Thousands of others earlier lined up to lay flowers, light candles and leave toys to commemorate the children and a school guard who were killed on Wednesday morning.

By JOVANA GEC and DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press

