Mexican brand counterfeiting reaches new heights: Coca-Cola

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico has long had a problem with piracy and brand counterfeiting, but this week it reached a new height: fake Coca-Cola. Mexico City prosecutors said they had raided a property in a rough neighborhood on the city’s east side and found thousands of bottles bearing the Coca-Cola brand. Most of the bottles were empty, but some were filled with what prosecutors called “supposed” cola. Investigators also found hoses, pumps, bottle washing facilities and new bottle caps, suggesting that criminals were making their own Coke. They also found stolen delivery trucks, suggesting the gang had been distributing the drinks.

