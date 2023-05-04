Skip to Content
Published 3:12 am

Maryland Rep. David Trone announces US Senate run

By BRIAN WITTE
Associated Press

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Rep. David Trone says he will run for the U.S. Senate seat that will be open with the retirement of Sen. Ben Cardin. The Democratic representative made the announcement Thursday. He has focused on issues including opioid addiction, mental health, medical research and criminal justice reform while in office. Trone is in his third term in the U.S. House. He is the third Democratic candidate to announce a Senate campaign since Cardin said Monday that he would not seek reelection. Montgomery County Councilman Will Jawando also is running, as well as activist Jerome Segal.

The Associated Press

