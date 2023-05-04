Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting in Seattle protest zone

SEATTLE (AP) — A man accused in the fatal shooting of a young man in Seattle’s temporary Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone in 2020 has pleaded guilty to murder. The Seattle Times reports 22-year-old Marcel Long pleaded guilty to second-degree murder on Thursday in the death of 19-year-old Horace Anderson. Anderson was killed June 20, 2020, in an area of the city where people were protesting the murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis by a police officer. Charging documents said several people called 911 to report the shooting but responding police were met by an angry crowd and left after someone yelled that he had been taken to a hospital. Long is scheduled to be sentenced June 30.

