Iowa State football player accused of raping injured woman

AMES, Iowa (AP) — An Iowa State football player has been arrested on charges alleging that he raped a woman in his home while she lay immobile after he shoved her so hard it fractured her spine. Court records show that Aidan Ralph, a 20-year-old redshirt linebacker from Chicago, was arrested Wednesday on Story County felony sexual assault and misdemeanor domestic violence charges in the alleged Dec. 3 attack at his Ames home. According to police, Ralph accused the woman of cheating and shoved her several times, including once into the stairs. Police say the resulting injury caused her to lose mobility and that Ralph raped her after she pleaded with him to call an ambulance. Ralph remained jailed Thursday on $11,000 bond.

