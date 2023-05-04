Skip to Content
Indiana governor signs bills targeting LGBTQ students

By ARLEIGH RODGERS
Associated Press/Report for America

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s governor has signed a bill that would require schools to notify a parent if a student requests a name or pronoun change at school. The bill is one of the final bills approved in a legislative session that had targeted LGBTQ+ people, especially students. Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb’s approval of the legislation  on Thursday comes in a year when Republican-led legislatures around the country are seeking to curb LGBTQ+ rights, specifically targeting transgender people’s participation in sports, workplaces and schools, as well as their access to health care. Holcomb also signed into law a bill that could make it easier to ban books from public school libraries.

