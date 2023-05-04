India army patrols streets to defuse clashes in remote state

GUWAHATI, India (AP) — The governor of a remote Indian state issued orders allowing district magistrates to shoot protesters, as soldiers patrolled the streets and enforced a curfew after thousands of people clashed, causing deaths and damage to homes and vehicles. Officials say internet services were also suspended for five days in northeastern Manipur state bordering Myanmar to stop rumors from spreading on social media. Police did not say how many people died or were injured in the violence that erupted on Wednesday after protests by more than 50,000 Kukis and members of other predominantly Christian tribal communities. They were protesting the majority Hindu community’s demand for a special status that would give them extra benefits.

