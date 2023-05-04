What seditious conspiracy means in Proud Boys’ Jan. 6 case

WASHINGTON (AP) — The seditious conspiracy convictions of leaders of the Proud Boys extremist group mark another major victory for the Justice Department in its massive prosecution of the attack on the U.S. Capitol. Jurors on Thursday found former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio and three lieutenants guilty of the rarely used Civil War-era charge — the most serious offense that has been lodged in the riot. It was the third seditious conspiracy trial stemming from the Jan. 6, 2021, riot that forced Congress to adjourn as lawmakers and staff hid from a violent mob.

By ALANNA DURKIN RICHER and LINDSAY WHITEHURST Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.