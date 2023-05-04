Churchill Downs suspends trainer Joseph after 2 horse deaths
By BETH HARRIS
AP Racing Writer
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Churchill Downs has suspended trainer Saffie Joseph Jr. indefinitely and Lord Miles, who is trained by Joseph, has been scratched from the Kentucky Derby days after the sudden death of two of his horses at the track. The suspension prohibits Joseph, or any trainer directly or indirectly employed by Joseph, from entering horses in races or applying for stall occupancy at all Churchill Downs Incorporated racetracks. The decision comes after the deaths of Parents Pride on Saturday and Chasing Artie on Tuesday at Churchill Downs. Both collapsed on the track and died after races.