Attacks across Pakistan, including school shooting, kill 14

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Gunmen have stormed a school in Pakistan’s volatile northwest, killing seven teachers and gunning down another teacher from the school in a separate attack. Earlier on Thursday, a shootout with militants elsewhere in the region killed six Pakistani soldiers. The violence underscores the challenges the government of Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif is facing amid a surge in militant attacks across the country in recent months. In the school attack, the seven teachers killed were members of Pakistan’s minority Shiites. The community is frequently targeted by militants. The eighth teacher who was killed in a separate attack was a Sunni Muslim. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

