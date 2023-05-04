Suspect arrested in Serbia’s second mass shooting in 2 days

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbian police said early Friday they had arrested a suspect in a series of shootings that killed at least eight people and wounded 14, the nation’s second such mass shooting in two days. The arrest followed an all-night search by hundreds of police, who sealed off an area south of Belgrade where the shooting took place. The shooting came a day after a 13-year-old boy used his father’s guns to kill eight fellow students and a guard at a school in Belgrade in the nation’s first mass shooting in ten years.

By JOVANA GEC and DUSAN STOJANOVIC Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.