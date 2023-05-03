Washington governor rolls back limitations on police chases

SEATTLE (AP) — Washington Gov. Jay Inslee has signed into law a contentious change in law enforcement reform that rolls back requirements for police to chase people in vehicles. Following 2020′s widespread protests for police accountability in the wake of George Floyd’s murder, Washington lawmakers passed an array of bills that aimed to reduce potential for violence and death in police response. One set a higher threshold of probable cause to engage in a police pursuit. Those reforms have been controversial. Inslee is expected to sign a compromise bill that reflects a shift in the political appetite for such policies.

