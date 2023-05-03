Walmart employee fatally shoots customer, investigators say

A Walmart employee is facing a murder charge after Florida investigators say he fatally shot a customer. The Broward County Sheriff’s Office says Tironie Sterling was off-duty Tuesday when he went to the suburban Fort Lauderdale store where he worked to meet with a female colleague. Investigators say they got into an argument that escalated into a fight, causing the 22-year-old Sterling to drop a handgun. A male customer came to the woman’s aid, but investigators say Sterling retrieved his gun and shot the man several times, killing him. Sterling fled but was arrested hours later. The victim’s name was not released. Walmart had no immediate comment.

