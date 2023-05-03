Oklahoma sex offender fatally shot his wife, her 3 kids and 2 teen girls before killing himself, police say

By Emma Tucker and Caroll Alvarado, CNN

A mother and her three children were among the seven people found dead at an Oklahoma property where they lived with her husband, a registered sex offender who fatally shot them and two teenage girls in the head before turning the gun on himself, police said Wednesday.

The bodies were found at a property in Henryetta, a city about 90 miles from Oklahoma City, where 39-year-old registered sex offender Jesse L. McFadden lived with his wife, 35-year-old Holly McFadden, and her children, Rylee Allen, 17; Michael Mayo, 15; and Tiffany Guess, 13.

The two teen girls who were killed — 14-year-old Ivy Webster and 16-year-old Brittany Brewer — had been reported missing and in danger on Monday morning.

“I follow the evidence . . . and the evidence is that Jesse McFadden murdered six people and then killed himself,” Okmulgee Police Chief Joe Prentice said during a news conference Wednesday. “I don’t have any evidence to indicate what the actual motive was.”

Holly’s mother, Janette Mayo, told CNN affiliate KJRH in an on-air interview that her daughter was married to McFadden and identified her and her three grandchildren as four of the victims.

“She loved her children. She would do anything in the world for them,” Mayo told KJRH, adding that all her grandchildren were actively involved in school.

Henryetta Public Schools said it is “grieving over the tragedy of the loss of several of our students,” in a message on its website addressed to parents and guardians.

“Our hearts are hurting, and we have considered what would be best for our students in the coming days,” the school system said.

Sex offender was controlling in marriage, mother-in-law says

Mayo said McFadden was controlling of her daughter, who moved with McFadden to Henryetta from Westville, a town roughly 100 miles southwest.

“He was the one telling Holly where she could go, when she could go, who she could talk to. If we took one of the kids, he would track their cellphones,” Mayo told the news station.

“How she met Jesse, I have no clue,” she said.

Mayo first became aware of McFadden’s criminal history a few months ago when Mayo’s husband was “doing some research on one of his coworkers to find out what his charges were.”

“We tried to confront Holly, but he fed her a ton of lies,” Mayo told KJRH, adding that her son-in-law shouldn’t have been let out of prison as he awaited trial on charges of solicitation of a minor.

McFadden was set to stand trial on those charges at 9 a.m. on Monday but failed to show, according to court records. A bench warrant for failure to appear was issued, the records show, and authorities then discovered the bodies while executing a search warrant.

The court date stemmed from charges filed in 2017, when McFadden was accused of using a cell phone to exchange nude photos and videos with an underage girl while he was serving time for a 2003 rape conviction, according to CNN affiliate KOKI.

Ivy’s mother, Ashleigh Webster, told CNN they lived on the same block as McFadden and that their families had been friends since December 2020. She said she didn’t know about McFadden’s criminal history.

“All the kids spent time together. We never had any issues with the family. His wife seemed nice and would even drop off anything she baked,” Webster said.

Webster said her daughter was at the home — where Holly McFadden and her children lived — to have a sleep over with Tiffany.

“Tiffany and Ivy were best friends,” she said. “Tiffany was over at our house all the time. She was like another kid to us.”

