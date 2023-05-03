New legislation to counter China pushed by Senate Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats have launched a new legislative effort aimed at taking on China. Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer on Wednesday said they will propose new legislation to try and prevent U.S. technology and capital from going to Chinese companies. It could also include provisions aimed at preventing China from buying U.S. farmland and giving the Biden administration more authority to review and potentially restrict foreign-made computer apps. Schumer provided no firm timeline for considering the bill.

