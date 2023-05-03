Israeli airstrike in Gaza kills 1 after prisoner’s death

Palestinian health officials say at least one person was killed and five others injured in an Israeli airstrike in the Gaza Strip. The death came during hours of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip following the death of an imprisoned hunger-striking Islamic Jihad leader. A tense cease-fire held Wednesday hours after Palestinian militants launched around 100 rockets into southern Israel. The Israeli military said it carried out airstrikes targeting the Hamas militant group’s military infrastructure. The family of the person killed said he was injured by falling debris and died at the hospital. In the occupied West Bank, Israeli troops destroyed the houses of two Palestinians who it said carried out deadly attacks against Israeli civilians.

