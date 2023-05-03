Indian no-frills air carrier Go First files for bankruptcy

NEW DELHI (AP) — Thousands of travelers have been stranded after no-frills Indian air carrier Go First filed for bankruptcy and suspended its flights for three days, starting Wednesday. A statement on the carrier’s website said the cancellations were due to “operational reasons.” The Press Trust of India news agency said airline chief Kaushik Khona told Go First employees it was facing a crisis due to Pratt & Whitney’s failure to supply aircraft engines, which forced it to ground half its fleet of about 60 aircraft. Pratt and Whitney, an American aerospace manufacturer with global operations, had no immediate comment.

