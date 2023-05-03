Greek authorities rescue 39 migrants dumped on border islet

THESSALONIKI, Greece (AP) — Greek authorities say they have rescued a group of 39 migrants abandoned by smugglers on an islet in the river that runs along the country’s land border with Turkey. A police statement said the 13 men, 11 women and 15 children had been ferried across in a plastic boat from the Turkish side of the Evros river. It said all the migrants, who told police they were from Syria, were in good health. They were provided with food and clothing Wednesday and taken to a reception facility in the northeastern town of Orestiada. The Evros is a major crossing point for thousands of people from the Middle East, Asia and Africa seeking a better life in Europe.

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.