Going green: Nel Hydrogen to build in Michigan, work with GM

The green hydrogen company Nel announced plans Wednesday to build a massive new plant in Michigan as it works with General Motors to drive down the cost of hydrogen. Hydrogen can replace fossil fuels in certain instances because it can be burned, producing a lot of power, or it can power electricity in a fuel cell. The Norwegian company makes the devices that take water and split it into hydrogen and oxygen, known as electrolyzers. CEO Håkon Volldal says the company plans to make electrolyzers in the Detroit area to supply up to 4 gigawatts’ worth of hydrogen each year, making it one of the largest such factories in the world. Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer says the new Nel plant is a “phenomenal opportunity.” She wants the state to develop cleaner, alternative sources of energy.

