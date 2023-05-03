Ghana national pleads not guilty to defrauding Wisconsin GOP

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Ghana national has pleaded not guilty in federal court to stealing about $2.4 million from the Wisconsin Republican Party in a wire fraud scheme. The Wisconsin State Journal reports that Paul Williams Anti was charged in February with embezzlement. He entered the plea Wednesday in Madison. According to prosecutors, scammers manipulated state GOP employees’ email accounts in October 202 to divert funds meant for vendors into the scammers’ bank accounts. Williams Anti allegedly controlled two of those accounts. Court documents don’t name the state GOP as a victim. But a party spokesperson confirmed Wednesday that the party was involved.

