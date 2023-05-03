Germany raids Russian’s superyacht in sanctions probe

BERLIN (AP) — German authorities have raided a luxury yacht belonging to a wealthy Russian businessman as part of a probe into possible breaches of Western sanctions imposed over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Officials said Wednesday that the German navy and federal and state police took part in the search of the superyacht at an undisclosed shipyard in northern Germany. Prosecutors say the ship belongs to a 67-year-old Russian businessman, whose name wasn’t released. Authorities are trying to determine whether he tried to hide valuables on the yacht, which he’s required to report under European Union sanctions. The investigation is separate from a case against Russian oligarch Alisher Usmanov, whose yacht was raided in Germany last year.

