EU seeks to extend sanctions programs to include corruption
By RAF CASERT
Associated Press
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union is working on plans to extend the sanctions regime that it uses to punish third countries for human-rights abuses to include grand corruption. The EU’s executive Commission on Wednesday proposed the expansion because it believes serious corruption can undermine the rule of law, human rights and democracy. If adopted, the plans would include asset freezes and travel bans. Grand corruption in third countries not only affects democracy there but can also turn against the EU when money is used to buy political influence in the 27-nation bloc.