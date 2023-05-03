Berlin police preparing for Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to visit

BERLIN (AP) — Berlin police say that they are getting ready for Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to visit Germany’s capital this month. A police department spokesperson said Wednesday that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz invited Zelenskyy to come, and authorities were preparing for the visit to take place May 13-14. It would be Zelenskyy’s first visit to Germany since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022. The chancellor’s office did not immediately respond to requests for confirmation. Zelenskyy and the people of Ukraine are set to receive the International Charlemagne Prize on May 14. The prize is awarded annually by the western German city of Aachen for contributions to European unity.

