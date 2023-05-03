Appellate court denies Adnan Syed’s motion to overturn reinstatement of murder conviction

By Zenebou Sylla, CNN

A Maryland appellate court has denied Adnan Syed’s motion to reconsider the reinstatement of his murder conviction Tuesday, according to a court order signed by Chief Judge Gregory Wells.

The brief order states it denied the motion “based on an argument not previously raised.”

Syed’s attorney, Erica Suter, says they will appeal to Maryland’s Supreme Court.

“Appellate courts routinely assess whether an error impacted the underlying proceedings,” Suter said in a statement to CNN. “We are dismayed that the Appellate Court of Maryland opted not to do so here. We will be seeking review in the Supreme Court of Maryland.”

Syed spent over two decades behind bars for the 1999 killing of his ex-girlfriend Hae Min Lee and had his case featured in the landmark podcast “Serial,” before his release in September 2022.

The Lee family attorney, David Sanford, did not immediately respond to CNN’s request for comment.

Attorneys for Hae Min Lee’s family asked the court in February to redo the hearing that vacated Syed’s conviction.

Syed’s conviction was then reinstated in March after a Maryland appellate court ruled 2-1 that the rights of the victim’s brother, Young Lee, to attend the key September hearing where a judge vacated Syed’s conviction, were violated.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.