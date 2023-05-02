Woman testifies that she too was sexually attacked by Trump

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says Donald Trump silently molested her on an airliner in the late 1970s testified in support of the writer who alleges that a flirtatious 1996 encounter with the future president ended in a violent sexual attack. Jessica Leeds of Asheville, North Carolina, was among witnesses supporting the testimony of E. Jean Carroll, a longtime advice columnist who publicly aired her claims against Trump in a 2019 memoir. Trump has repeatedly denied the claims, saying Carroll lied to sell books and disparage him. The witnesses were meant to support Carroll’s testimony that Trump raped her in the dressing room of a midtown Manhattan luxury department store.

By LARRY NEUMEISTER and MICHAEL R. SISAK Associated Press

News Channel 3-12 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.