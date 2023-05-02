UN chief urges all nations to stop targeting media and truth
By EDITH M. LEDERER
Associated Press
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief is warning on the eve of World Press Freedom Day that the media is under attack in every corner of the world where “truth is threatened by disinformation and hate speech.” Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is urging the world to speak with one voice to stop the targeting of truth and “truth tellers.” He called the 50% increase in the killing of media workers in 2022 “unbelievable,” stressing that freedom of the press “is the foundation of democracy and justice.” Guterres made the remarks Tuesday during the U.N. commemoration of World Press Freedom Day’s 30th anniversary.