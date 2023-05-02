Greece: Top court upholds election ban for far-right party

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s Supreme Court has agreed to ban the far-right Greeks Party from participating in the country’s upcoming general election. The court on Tuesday upheld legal amendments approved by lawmakers to disqualify parties led by politicians convicted of serious offenses or ones that would not “serve the free functioning of [Greece’s] democratic constitution.” Imprisoned former lawmaker Ilias Kasidiaris and his Greeks Party are not allowed to participate in the May 21 election under those terms. The Supreme Court’s decision to uphold the ban could effect the outcome of the election since the winning party would likely have an easier time forming a new government with fewer parties in parliament.

